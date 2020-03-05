Clark County produces TV special on coronavirus, how to avoid it

“Coronavirus: What You Need to Know,” which will air for the first time at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, will feature information and tips from regional health officials.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District acting health officer, talks about the first Southern Nevada case of COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regional health officials will discuss COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and ways to avoid it in a 30-minute special produced by Clark County.

“Coronavirus: What You Need to Know” will debut at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Clark County Television.

The special will include advice from:

— Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator with the Southern Nevada Health District.

— Misty Robinson, public health preparedness planner with SNHD.

— Dr. Shadaba Asad, medical director of infectious disease at University Medical Center.

— Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, who oversaw the county’s Office of Emergency Management until February.

The discussion will cover how the coronavirus is contracted, how to avoid it and how to fight it.

Clark County Television can be found on channels 4 and 1004 on Cox cable and CenturyLink. Its programming also can be seen at ClarkCountyNV.gov and YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

