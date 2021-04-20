Clark County proposes 80% capacity in faster track toward full reopening

Capacity and social distancing rules would be completely lifted once 60 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clark County officials on Tuesday proposed increasing occupancy limits to 80 percent by May 1, putting Nevada’s most populous region on a faster track toward a full reopening as the county prepares to assume local control of rules for combatting the pandemic.

Social distancing mandates would also decrease from six to three feet beginning next month under a local multi-agency plan approved by the county commission and that now will be submitted to the state for review.

Capacity restrictions, which are currently at 50 percent statewide, and social distancing would be entirely lifted once 60 percent of 1.8 million eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the plan.

As of Tuesday, roughly 44 percent of the eligible population, or about 815,000 people, have received at least one shot, officials said.

The county’s local plan, far more aggressive than its proposal revealed last week ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, inches closer toward Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide goal of reaching 100 percent capacity by June 1.

The governor had also said that the state will no longer mandate social distancing beginning May 1, leaving it to local jurisdictions to decide how to govern.

Public health, business and local government officials in Southern Nevada gave their support to the plan, which also would allow adult entertainment venues to reopen and increase the table limit for customers in restaurants and bars from six to 12.

