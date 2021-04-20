76°F
Clark County proposes 80% capacity, reducing social distancing to 3 feet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 10:25 am
 
Updated April 20, 2021 - 10:39 am
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is proposing to increase capacity to 80 percent occupancy by May 1, while reducing social distancing requirements to three feet, County Manager Yolanda King said Tuesday.

Capacity limits and social distancing rules would be completely lifted when 60 percent of eligible residents, those 16 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, King said.

The proposal is more aggressive than a plan put forward by the county last week ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

The county commission is considering a proposed local plan Tuesday to submit to the state as the county prepares to assume local control of rules and enforcement over the pandemic.

