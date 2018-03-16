Clark County public defender investigated for sexual harassment

Clark County has hired an outside law firm to investigate claims that Public Defender Phil Kohn acted inappropriately toward at least two of his female employees, according to a knowledgeable source.

Clark County Public Defender Phil Kohn. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County has hired an outside law firm to investigate claims that Public Defender Phil Kohn acted inappropriately toward female employees, according to a knowledgeable source.

The decision to launch an investigation was made this week after county commissioners received an anonymous letter containing the allegations.

“Phil Kohn is often inappropriate with many of the women who work in the office,” the letter states. “He says inappropriate things in the guise of a joke.”

The letter also alleges that Kohn has refused to probe sexual harassment allegations against “older, established” male attorneys.

Kohn denied any impropriety and said he welcomes an investigation.

“We try very hard to make this a safe workplace for women. This is just not true,” he said.

Kohn said he has not seen the letter.

“All I want to know is who’s the receiving person and tell me what I did, but no one is doing that. These are unsigned allegations that are not specific,” he said.

The letter names a former employee who was allegedly harassed by Kohn. It also alleges a current employee suffered sexual harassment from other male attorneys in the office, but Kohn refused to investigate the matter.

“There haven’t been allegations of that sort that have been brought to my attention,” Kohn said.

The current employee declined to comment. The former employee said Kohn sexually harassed her and that he was known to make unwanted flirtatious comments to his female subordinates.

“I’m pretty sure every woman in the office has experienced this,” she said. “It was definitely an open secret.”

County commissioners said the letter came as a shock to them.

“There is no room in the workplace for sexual harassment or bullying,” Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “I’m confident the county manager’s office will thoroughly investigate this and come to an appropriate resolution.”

“The appropriate things are taking place to determine if this is factual, and we’ll go from there,” Commissioner Susan Brager said.

Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said she has been working on an update to the county’s sexual harasment and bullying policies to make whistleblowers feel safe in coming forward.

“I think everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but I’m glad we are investigating this,” she said. “An outside firm makes good sense … because it’s (concerning) a supervisory role.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.