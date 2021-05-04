Clark County reaches out to younger crowd with ‘#GetVaxxedNV’

The livestreamed event Tuesday evening is aimed directly at reaching 16 to 25 year olds who were a part of the state’s last group to become eligible for immunizations a month ago.

UNLV volleyball player Kate Brennan, 20, gets a COVID-19 vaccination from Andrew Choi at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5, 2021. All Nevadans 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County is encouraging young people to get vaccinated as it seeks to reach the 60 percent first-shot threshold required to end occupancy and social distancing restrictions.

Officials and local celebrities are hosting a livestreamed event on Tuesday evening called #GetVaxxedNV as part of that effort, an event aimed directly at reaching the 16- to 25-year-olds who were in the state’s last group to become eligible for immunizations a month ago.

In-person attendance will be limited to 50 people, who may receive vaccinations on site at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Interested parties should RSVP to Katelyn.Ensign@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

“It’s important for young people to hear the benefits to them personally of getting vaccinated and to learn the facts from their peers and those they trust,” county Commissioner Michael Naft said in a statement.

Naft and Commissioner William McCurdy II are partnering on the event with the charity-based arts complex, The Space, the Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing arena host Mark Shunock.

Athletes from the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV are expected to appear as special guests to discuss their decisions to get vaccinated, according to the county.

The event is scheduled to run between 6 and 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the county’s Facebook or Twitter pages (@ClarkCountyNV). It will also be rebroadcast on Clark County Television.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.