Clark County records 161 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Clark County recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The new cases announced by the district raised the total for the county to 9,318 and the fatalities pushed the death toll to 386.

New cases were below the daily average of just over 200 for the preceding week. That figure rose significantly after the district reported 342 new cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic reached Nevada in early March. The district estimates that 6,965 of those patients have recovered.

The fatalities were well above the daily average of a little over two over the period.

The district also reported 13 new hospitalizations, excluding deaths, over the preceding day — slightly higher than the daily average of just under 11 over the preceding week.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported on Monday that the number of currently hospitalized COVID-190 in the state remains in the “plateau range” — between 340 and 372. That figure has been trending downward since April 1, the association said.

“COVID-19 is not creating a significant impact in hospital capacity or capability,” it said in a news release breaking down the latest data. “Patients with confirmed COVID-19 represent less than 5 percent of the hospitalized patients within the Nevada health care system.”

The health district often reapportions cases after they are reported to better reflect when they occurred, so the totals announced daily often very from the detailed breakdown it provides.

An update of the state’s COVID-19 figures was expected shortly. As of late Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 11,658 cases and 467 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

