Clark County records 1st case of omicron variant in Nevada

Clark County on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the Southern Nevada Health District said.

Jessica Dula receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The case was recorded in a woman in her mid-20s, who is fully vaccinated but has not received a booster shot, the health district said.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the omicron variant in Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can protect themselves from all variants of the COVID-19 virus by getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when they are eligible, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and staying home and getting tested if they are sick.”

Earlier in the day, the district reported 489 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the county during the previous day as its major metrics continued to send mixed signals.

Updated figures posted by the district pushed totals in the county to 350,742 cases and 6,334 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless decreased by 22 to 383 per day. Fatalities were more than triple two-week moving average of deaths per day, which dropped by one to four.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 35, to 576, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased 0.1 percentage point to 7.7 percent.

That translated to 8.92 percent using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preferred seven-day average, putting the county in the “substantial” risk of transmission category for that metric.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people stood at 151.81 as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly identical to the 151.85 reported a week ago and in the CDC’s “high” risk category.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate below 8 percent — both considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

DuAne Young, policy advisor to Gov. Steve Sisolak, said on Dec. 2 that the state’s mask mandate will remain in effect at least until early 2022.

State officials are expected to officially update Nevada’s mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the state remains in the “high” transmission tier, the exceptions being Storey and Esmeralda counties (low) and White Pine County (moderate).

Esmeralda County has been in the “low” category for weeks and residents have not been required to mask up.

The state, meanwhile, reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths during the preceding day. That brought Nevada totals to 466,583 cases and 8,201 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases decreased to 501 per day from 531 on Tuesday. The two-week average for fatalities held steady at seven per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the two-week test positivity rate dropped 0.1 percentage point to 7.5 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose to 691, 32 more than on Monday.

As of Tuesday’s report, state data show that 53.53 percent of Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 52.81 percent in Clark County. That number fluctuates widely throughout the state.

