Clark County records 214 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

New cases in the county surpassed 200 for the second time this week, according to data posted Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

One volunteer swaps a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboard at a COVID-19 testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County recorded 214 new COVID-19 cases — the second time this week that figure has surpassed 200 — and two additional deaths, according to data posted Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The report pushed total cases in the county to 8,314 and the death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 377, the data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page.

New cases were well above the daily average for the preceding week of just over 149, while the fatalities were slightly below the daily average of nearly three for the period. Friday’s number eclipsed the 207 cases reported Monday as the highest daily number this week.

The health district revises the daily statistics after they are reported in an effort to more accurately show when cases occurred, so the totals announced daily often do not match the revised figures.

A supplemental report with detailed information on recoveries and hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services were expected shortly. As of late Thursday, the state had reported 10,399 cases and 458 deaths.

