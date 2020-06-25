Clark County records 397 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases, pushing total cases for the county to 11,878. New cases were above the daily average of 309 for the preceding week.

A volunteer prepares to swab a patient's nose as part of the test for COVID-19 at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases on its coronavirus web page, pushing total cases for the county to 11,878. New cases were above the daily average of 309 over the preceding week.

The additional fatality increased the county death toll to 405 and was below the daily average of just over 2½ for the preceding week.

The district also reported 27 new hospitalizations over the preceding day from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That was higher than the daily average of 18 for the preceding week.

“Nevada is seeing an increase in both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations, driven predominantly by disease activity in the southern part of the state,” the Nevada Hospital Association reported Wednesday, while noting that the health care system has additional capacity to treat additional patients. As of Tuesday, it said, overall hospital bed occupancy stood at 77 percent, with 81 percent of intensive care unit beds filled and use of available ventilators at 32 percent.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its figures shortly. As of late Wednesday, the agency had reported 14,362 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada and 494 deaths.

