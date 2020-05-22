Clark County records 81 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Clark County recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Friday.

Registered nurse Megan Ryan works at the COVID-19 testing facility in the parking garage at The Orleans in Las Vegas, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The data reported by Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage brought the total cases for the county to 5,815 and the number of deaths to 322. The district estimated that 4,486 of those diagnosed have recovered.

The number of new cases added overnight was slightly below the daily average of 86 cases over the preceding week. The new fatalities also were lower than the average of nearly 5.5 deaths per day over the period.

The totals announced daily do not always accurately reflect the number of cases and deaths that occurred on the preceding day, as the district often shifts cases and deaths to other dates to reflect when they occurred rather than when they were reported.

The hospitalization rate among those diagnosed with the disease continued to decrease, reaching 20.98 percent (excluding deaths).

Public health experts say the hospitalization rate is a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the county than new cases, which fluctuate from day to day and tend to be higher when more testing is done.

The rate has been declining steadily since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

Meanwhile, Nevada recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases over the preceding day as the state’s infection rate continued to decline amid a recent surge in testing.

The new cases pushed the state total to 7,401. Reports from local health districts and other county agencies place the total higher, at 7,484. Such discrepancies are common because of different reporting cycles among the agencies.

The confirmed cases reported by the state were drawn from tests on 99,941 people, resulting in a statewide infection rate of 7.4 percent.

Public health experts say the infection rate is a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases. It has been trending steadily lower since peaking at 12.66 percent on April 23.

