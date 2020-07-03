Clark County records 848 new coronavirus cases; state sees 985

Clark County recorded 848 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as of Friday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The total is the county’s second-highest daily increase, behind the 971 new cases recorded June 26. Health district officials said that number was inflated due to reporting delays; it was unclear Friday whether the latest number is similarly inflated.

The county also recorded 377 estimated recoveries in the preceding day, marking an estimated total of 10,402 recoveries.

Friday’s number is well above the average of nearly 615 over the preceding week, and the county’s three deaths mark a slight decrease from last week’s average of nearly four.

County virus hospitalizations reached 25, above last week’s daily average of about 17.5. Statewide hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients was greater than 700 for the first time since April.

Nevada’s infection rate is at 7.09 percent after the state registered its 16th straight daily increase, according to state data. Tests performed over the past day were also recorded at 11,792, a one-day record.

Across Nevada

Statewide, 985 new coronavirus cases were recorded, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the second-highest one-day increase reported by the state. Department officials have said the highest one-day total, 1,159 on June 26, was inflated due to delayed reporting.

There was a slight discrepancy in the statewide total of coronavirus cases between state and local agencies, with 20,718 cases reported by the state and 20,725 reported by local agencies as of midmorning Friday.

