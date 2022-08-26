Clark County reminds residents to prepare for emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month, and Clark County is reaching out to residents to ensure that they are prepared for possible disaster.

(Getty Images)

People attend an emergency preparedness safety forum at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

September is National Preparedness Month, and Clark County is reaching out to residents to ensure that they are prepared for possible disaster.

Local emergency managers say the top hazards in Southern Nevada include communicable disease, wildfire, flooding, earthquake and extreme heat. Power outages also can happen sporadically.

The county identified the key steps for emergency preparedness as: Make a plan, build a kit, and be informed.

From Sept. 7 to 15, the county’s Emergency Management Division will have an informational table set up in the Clark County Government Center. Requests for emergency management staff to talk to community groups may be made by calling 702-455-5715.

Emergency managers encourage residents to download the Southern Nevada Community Preparedness app. Residents also may sign up to receive text or email alerts via the codeRED system. Information for the app and text alerts may be found on the Clark County website.

An 11-question survey about community hazards is available to the public through Aug. 31. The survey is part of an update of the county’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Clark County Television has created multiple public service announcements for different emergency scenarios. They can be found on the Clark County NV YouTube channel.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @MarkCredicoII on Twitter.