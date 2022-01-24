Clark County reports 10,707 COVID-19 cases over weekend, 39 deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported 10,707 new COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths over the weekend.

Adwoa Fosu confirms information for Olivia Ramirez of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

That brings the total in Clark County to 454,299 cases and 6,733 deaths since the coronavirus was first detected here in March 2020.

As of Sunday, 1,710 people were hospitalized in Southern Nevada, six more than were reported Friday, which was an all-time high, according to Nevada’s COVID dashboard.

At least 287 patients were taking up intensive care unit beds in Clark County, with 167 of them requiring ventilators, state data shows.

The two-week moving average of daily fatalities decreased from six to five.

The figure has remained flat over the past month, and public health officials say deaths likely have remained low, because the omicron variant brings less serious complications than previous strains of the virus.

On a 14-day moving average, Clark County reported a test positivity rate of 38.2 percent, which is stagnant from Friday’s figures.

While that still is a significant figure, the positivity rate has decreased considerably from a week ago.

Statewide, new cases increased by 19,585, and 51 deaths were reported.

Nevada has detected 601,133 cases since the onset of the pandemic, reporting a total of 8,760 fatalities from the virus.

