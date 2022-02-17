63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Clark County

Clark County reports 128 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues to recede

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County on Thursday reported 128 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths, as some long-term metrics were slow to update on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The updates pushed totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 485,534 cases and 7,319 deaths.

Thursday was yet another day where the county and state reported a very low number of new cases, just a month after the state was routinely reporting thousands of new cases a day. But the surge, driven by the omicron variant, has fallen almost as quickly as it rose in the first place.

Omicron still accounts for 100 percent of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, according to data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the state reported 247 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 641,446 cases and 9,489 deaths.

New cases were well below the two-week moving average, which declined from 659 on Wednesday to 590. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held steady at 11.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate declined by 1.2 percentage points to 17.9 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased by 106, to 741.

As of Thursday, state data showed that 56.34 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.72 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
2
‘Not quite at the end’; County eyes pandemic future as cases drop
‘Not quite at the end’; County eyes pandemic future as cases drop
3
Luke Byran jabs Gov. Sisolak for ‘just a little credit’ on mask ruling
Luke Byran jabs Gov. Sisolak for ‘just a little credit’ on mask ruling
4
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
5
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST