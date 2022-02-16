Clark County reports 306 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Clark County on Wednesday reported 306 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, continuing trends that have gone on for weeks.

Kenneth Williams, left, signals to driver Tom Griffin with Sean Heywood before administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County ready the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The updates pushed totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 485,406 cases and 7,286 deaths.

Cases have declined sharply since the county hit the peak of the omicron-driven surge a few weeks ago.

New cases on Wednesday were again well below the two-week moving average, which saw another significant drop from 460 on Tuesday to 409. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held steady at nine.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 saw another decrease, dropping from 687 on Tuesday to 669.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 16.9 percent in Wednesday’s update.

County officials are expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation at an afternoon briefing.

Meanwhile, the state reported 620 new cases and 25 deaths over the preceding day. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 641,199 cases and 9,446 deaths.

New cases were just below the two-week moving average, which decreased again to 659. The two-week moving average of daily deaths dropped from 12 to 11.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

In the state’s other closely watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate decreased 1.3 percentage points to 19.1 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased slightly to 847. That number has shifted significantly from day to day but has dropped quickly over the past few weeks.

As of Wednesday, state data showed that 56.31 percent of Nevadans 5 and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.70 percent in Clark County.

