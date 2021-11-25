Clark County reports 515 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in Clark County during the preceding day.

The updated figures pushed county totals to 342,613 cases and 6,170 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state Department of Health and Human Services did not report data because of the Thanksgiving holiday, so hospitalizations and test positivity rates and two-week moving averages were not available.

