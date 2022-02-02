Clark County reports fewer than 1K new COVID cases for 1st time in weeks

For the first time in over a month, Clark County on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day.

For the first time in over a month, Clark County on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day.

The 971 new cases reported Wednesday represented the lowest single-day increase since Dec. 26, when the county reported just 379.

The county hit the peak of the current surge in the last few weeks, and numbers have dropped quickly. That had been expected based on data from around the world looking at how the omicron variant caused rapid increases followed by similarly rapid decreases in case counts.

The county also reported 28 deaths, bringing totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 477,561 cases and 6,793 deaths.

New cases were again well below the two-week moving average, which saw another significant drop from 1,914 on Tuesday to 1,673. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held steady at 10.

Updated hospitalization numbers for the county were not immediately available. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 30.4 percent in Wednesday’s update.

The state saw similar trends as Clark County, reporting 1,700 new cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 627,655 cases and 9,050 deaths.

New cases were slightly below the two-week moving average, which decreased sharply to 2,497. The two-week moving average of daily deaths increased from 12 to 13.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

In the state’s other closely watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate decreased 0.8 percentage point to 31.2 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 increased by 59, to 1,583. That number has shifted significantly from day-to-day but has dropped over the last week.

As of Wednesday, state data showed that 55.88 percent of Nevadans 5 and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.26 percent in Clark County.

