Clark County reports fewest COVID-19 cases, deaths in 10+ weeks

The 545 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths reported Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District were the lowest daily totals since July 11 and July 19, respectively.

Pedestrians walk past Bellagio on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Clark County recorded 545 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths during the preceding day, the lowest daily totals for both metrics in more than 10 weeks, according to data posted Friday.

Updated statistics from the Southern Nevada Health District put the latest county totals at 320,777 COVID-19 cases and 5,660 deaths.

The daily figures were the lowest since the health district reported 537 new cases on July 11 and eight deaths on July 19, according to state data

New cases in the county were far above the two-week moving average of 367 per day, though the longer-term measure clicked down by one from the preceding day, the data showed.

Fatalities attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus were slightly above the daily average of eight for the period, with the latter measure unchanged from the previous day.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 7.9 percent, the state data showed.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county reversed course after back-to-back increases, declining by 19 from the day prior to 642, it indicated.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths over the preceding day.

The updated figures pushed state totals to 421,319 cases and 7,150 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average of 683 per day, which nonetheles declined by nine from Thursday’s report.

Fatalities were more than three times the average for the period of 13 per day, which was down by one from the day prior.

The state’s test positivity rate shed 0.2 percentage points from the preceding day to 10.1 percent.

There were 901 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases occupying beds in state hospitals, 21 fewer than on Thursday.

The Nevada Hospital Association said in its weekly update that recent declines in COVID-19 related hospitalizations indicate that the state has “crested the current wave of illness,” though it noted that rural counties “continue to be hard hit, with most staffed rural ICU beds at 100 percent occupancy.”

The trade group also noted that the strain at rural facilities is resulting in hospitals deviating from normal patterns and sending more patients to facilities in Clark County. But it added that the situation at Las Vegas Valley hospitals has improved to the point where they are accepting transfers from other states, including Texas, Idaho, Utah, California and Arizona.

That could account for several increases in the county’s daily hospitalization numbers reported during the week.

Despite the improvement, all hospitals continue to face staffing challenges, the association said.

State data show that 55.75 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, slightly higher than the 55.05 percent recorded in Clark County.

