Clark County reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

Clark County on Friday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases — the second time this month the figure has approached the 800 mark — and nine deaths during the previous day.

Jared Fessler, left, get’s his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Hailey Alexander during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the East Las Vegas Community Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County on Friday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases — the second time this month the figure has approached the 800 mark — and nine deaths during the previous day.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 352,695 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus and 6,367 deaths.

New cases were more than twice the two-week moving average of 381 cases per day, while the average increased by two cases per day from Thursday’s report, according to state data.

The daily tally of new cases was just slightly below the 796 reported on Dec. 8. That was the most cases the health district has reported since Sept. 11, when it added 824 new cases as the summer surge of the disease was beginning to decline.

Fatalities were nearly twice the average for the period of five per day, which was unchanged from Thursday’s update.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to be infected, continued its recent ascent, inching up 0.1 percentage points from the previous day to 7.9 percent.

County hospitals reported 573 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, down six from the prior day.

Levels of the disease in the county remain well below those seen during the summer surge, but the recent increases have raised concerns that another spike of the disease caused by the coronavirus may be in its early stages. The arrival of the more-contagious omicron variant in the county has added to those concerns.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 930 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths during the preceding day.

The update pushed totals for the state to 468,953 cases and 8,278 deaths.

Both figures were well above the two week moving averages of 489 cases and eight deaths per day. The average for new cases was unchanged, while fatalities increased by one per day from Thursday.

The state’s test positivity rate also moved higher, climbing 0.1 percentage points to 7.6 percent.

Data showed 667 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in Nevada hospitals, down 12 from Thursday.

The percentage of eligible Nevadans 5 and older considered fully vaccinated rose to 53.72 percent, compared to 52.99 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.