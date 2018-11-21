Clark County Republican Party meets to decide who will lead group

Two prominent Nevada Republicans — including one who was cited for soliciting a prostitute more than a decade ago — are locked in a power struggle to lead a fractured Clark County Republican Party after a crushing election.

David Sajdak is seen in his office on Tuesday, March 26, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pat Casale speaks against Obamacare during the annual Nevada Republican Party convention at the South Point casino-hotel in Las Vegas Saturday, April 12, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The county party will vote Tuesday night to elect its next chair. Acting Chair David Sajdak stepped into the leadership role about two weeks ago following the sudden resignation of Carl Bunce. Party treasurer, Pat Casale, is jockeying for the job, widening an existing rift between two factions that have long divided the struggling party.

Amid the battle brewing between Sajdak and Casale, new details emerged Tuesday, detailing the citation Sajdak received for soliciting a prostitute more than a decade ago, a charge he vehemently denies.

Metropolitan Police Department documents obtained by the Review-Journal show Sajdak was cited for offering a woman $1,100 for sex and oral sex on West Flamingo Road around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 2006.

The woman was an undercover Metro detective. Sajdak failed to appear for a court hearing the following month, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Sajdak said he was under the impression that the Clark County District Attorney’s Office had declined to file charges. Sajdak paid $300 cash bail, and the case was dismissed in 2007.

GOP insiders on Tuesday called on Sajdak to withdraw his name from consideration for the chairmanship, but he refuses to do so. In an interview, Sajdak said he was “wrongly charged” and the case was political payback from his foes.

Sajdak claims the woman he was accused of paying for sex actually followed him in her car, badgering him for sex.

“This person solicited me and I told her ‘no’ 27 times, and she followed me around,” Sajdak said. “She kept following me down side streets and rolled down the windows. She wouldn’t leave me alone. I was actually nervous.”

The discourse within the Clark County GOP comes as Republicans lost nearly every race on the ticket this election cycle.

Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross, who was recently fired as county whip and now serves on the party’s executive board, said the county party has always faced enormous divisions.

“It’s a mixture of ideological rifts and personalities. Both come into play,” Ross said. “There is division right now, but it’s much better than it was in previous years.”

Ross supports Casale’s bid for chair because “he’s the only person on the board who has done any significant fundraising.” Raising money, according to Ross, is the key to the Clark County Republican Party becoming more relevant again and winning tight races.

