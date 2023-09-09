83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Clark County reveals street food vending town hall meetings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Marina Bahena, left, and Manuel Cazares, second left, along with other members of Make The Road ...
Marina Bahena, left, and Manuel Cazares, second left, along with other members of Make The Road Nevada, clap in support of the new Senate Bill 92, which opens up licensing for street food vendors in Clark County to legally operate, during a town hall discussing the status of the bill on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is expected to share plans as to how it will address the street food vending ordinances and licensing starting next week.

In a series of eight planned town hall meetings, the county will provide information on a timeline, proposed regulations, and an opportunity to share thoughts and ideas on how to shape the future of street food vending, according to a Friday press release.

The county’s first ordinance is expected to be introduced on Sept. 19. It will prohibit street food vending within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel and other restricted areas.

The first of the town hall meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Government Center.

Clark County commissioners will hold a hearing on Oct. 3 to vote on the ordinance in order for it to take effect by Oct. 17.

The county is also working toward establishing licensing fees for the vendors to legalize street food vending by early January.

Currently the Southern Nevada Health District is waiting on the county to establish the licensing as they already have a plan in place that can be quickly implemented.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
3
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
4
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
5
Henderson opens new police station in fast-growing area
Henderson opens new police station in fast-growing area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Clark County seeks applicants for hybrid school board
Clark County seeks applicants for hybrid school board
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday
Fall watering schedules to begin Friday
Clark County settles federal lawsuit tied to Walters golf course for $10M
Clark County settles federal lawsuit tied to Walters golf course for $10M
Teachers union holds meeting on next steps in contract negotiations
Teachers union holds meeting on next steps in contract negotiations
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus