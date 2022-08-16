Clark County schedules application window for short-term rentals

The six-month application window for prospective short-term renters in unincorporated Clark County is scheduled to open next month.

This March 22, 2022, file photo shows a panel during a town hall meeting regarding the regulation of short-term rentals at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The six-month application window for prospective short-term renters in unincorporated Clark County is scheduled to open next month, the county announced Monday.

Clark County commissioners established in a unanimous June vote that those with eligible applications then would move into a third-party lottery system before the coveted business licenses, which will not exceed 1 percent of the “housing stock,” are issued.

“Submission of an application does not guarantee approval or issuance of a license,” the county wrote in a news release, adding that no changes will be allowed on the applications after they are submitted.

Applications may be obtained on the county’s online portal beginning on Sept. 13. Those wishing to submit the documents in person may schedule appointments starting Sept. 6 by calling 702-455-4321.

The start of the application process was originally scheduled for Sept 1.

Earlier this month, the Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association filed a lawsuit against Clark County and Nevada, alleging that the county ordinance to regulate short-term rentals “exceeds the boundaries” of what’s allowed under the Nevada and U.S. Constitutions.

The suit claims that the county regulations went further than what the 2021 state Legislature, which legalized short-term rentals, intended.

“To be clear, the Rental Association through this Petition is not opposed to regulation of the short-term rental home industry by Clark County or the State of Nevada,” attorneys wrote in the court documents. “Neither is it opposed to the assessment and imposition of all fees and taxes upon licensees and patrons of short-term rentals. It is also not inviting the judiciary to engage in a policy debate.”

However, it added, “No resident of Nevada or interstate or international traveler can be compelled under the law to live, do business, and have visitors in their own home under the arbitrary and oppressive licensing scheme set forth in the Ordinance. It goes too far. It is unconstitutional. It fails.”

The state law on July 1 reversed a county ban on short-term rentals from services such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson already allow regulated short-term rentals.

Under the Clark County-issued ordinance on short-term rentals, applicants would pay fees and be required to follow certain rules, including a ban on parties and a cap on the number of guests allowed. Commissioners also laid the groundwork for enforcement plans, fees and consequences for violating the ordinance.

Commissioners estimated that more than 10,000 properties were being illegally rented in unincorporated Clark County.

The 1,200-member short-term rental association has said that about 80 percent of homeowners who use their property for commercial lodging would be put out of business.

A proposal to adopt amended regulations to conform with Nevada law is on Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting agenda.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.