Clark County seeks opinion on drive-thru service at cannabis dispensaries

Deemed essential by the state, cannabis dispensaries may continue to deliver to customers through the coronavirus emergency, but Clark County officials want to know: Might they be able to offer drive-thru services, too?

The county commission agreed Tuesday to confer with the state attorney general’s office on whether Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate last month could be modified, a suggestion raised by Commissioner Jim Gibson, who said he has been approached by marijuana licensees about it.

“I think it’s important, since they are an essential business, that we consider also a temporary solution for them,” Gibson said.

When Sisolak ordered nonessential businesses to close in an escalating effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, he allowed all 68 of the state’s dispensaries to remain open under a delivery-only model.

In unincorporated Clark County, Gibson is now advocating for broadening those business operations to drive-thru service, pointing to how establishments have invested millions of dollars and represent an important tax base for the county.

Gibson also requested the county investigate the process for handling the expanded service at the same time as it reached out to the state.

“Because we’re in the emergency now, and we’re dependent upon the revenues, (businesses are) dependent upon the sales,” he said. “There are a lot of people that are very nervous about things, and this does seem like an appropriate approach.”

County Manager Yolanda King has told employees the county expects to lose over $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 to 18 months, including at University Medical Center and McCarran International Airport.

