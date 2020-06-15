Clark County seeks public input on growth

Clark County is asking residents to fill out a survey to provide guidance as officials update the master plan for growth and development codes.

Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is asking residents to fill out a survey about future growth as it rewrites its master development plans.

The county is asking about recreation, transportation, affordable housing, public safety and other topics in the survey. The input will inform public officials as they update the master plan for growth and development codes.

“We need a clear vision for making our community more livable and sustainable,” Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “For that reason, public input is critical so that we can come to a shared understanding of the kind of community we want today, tomorrow, and for future generations.”

