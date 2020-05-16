Clark County sees 2 more coronavirus deaths, 63 more cases

On Saturday morning, Clark County reported two more deaths and 63 more cases of the coronavirus overnight.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The increases bring the totals to 5,298 cases in the county and 293 deaths. Statewide, data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed only 48 more cases as of Saturday morning.

Totals from state and county health officials can differ due to different reporting cycles.

Data posted to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed 6,662 cases in the state and 345 deaths, although the number of deaths had not been updated from Friday.

State data posted to the website includes a disclaimer that totals may be “artificially low” Saturday to Monday because of “limited weekend reporting.”

The state data shows 73,664 people who have been tested, representing an infection rate of about 9 percent. That figure has been declining steadily in the state since it peaked at 12.66 percent on April 23.

Public health experts have said they expected the number of new cases reported each day would climb as testing for coronavirus infections became more widespread. The infection rate, which has been falling steadily for weeks in the state, and deaths and hospitalizations, which have been mostly flat, are more accurate indicators of the status of the outbreak, they say.

