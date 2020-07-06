Clark County sees 376 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

New figures posted Monday pushed the case total for the county to 18,818, while fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus were unchanged at 439.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District registered nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans in Las Vegas on May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County recorded 376 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Monday.

The data published on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website pushed the case total for the county to 18,818, while fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus were unchanged at 439.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 648 cases over the preceding week, while deaths were below the daily average of just over four over the period.

The health district also reported seven new hospitalizations, well below the daily average of nearly 17 over the preceding week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 22,909 cases statewide, an increase of 491.

To date, 309,995 Nevadans have undergone 376,887 COVID-19 tests, according to health officials.

The state’s infection rate is now calculated at 7.39 percent, marking the 19th consecutive daily increase in the rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state than new cases or deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

