Clark County sending dogs to help in Maui rescues

Clark County is sending two dogs to assist with searching for missing people in the Maui fires.

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

The Clark County Fire Department is sending two dogs to assist with searching for missing people in the Maui fires.

Fire Chief John Steinbeck said Thursday morning that the county received a request for help with recovering human remains. The Fire Department is sending two human remains dogs and one search specialist.

“They’re loading up as we speak,” he said around 10 a.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 36 people had died after a wildfire ripped through Lahaina. Another fire was threatening rural areas near Haleakala National Park and a third on the island was nearing the busy city of Kihei Thursday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.