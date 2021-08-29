Clark County sending team of firefighters to Louisiana

The Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue Team has been activated by FEMA and ordered to deploy to Baton Rouge, La., to assist in the response to Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Clark County)

A team of firefighters from the Las Vegas Valley are headed to Louisiana to offer assistance in response to Hurricane Ida.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the firefighters make up a 35-member aid team known as the Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue team. Members consist of firefighters from the Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas fire departments. The team is one of 28 around the nation.

The group hopes to depart from Las Vegas for the Baton Rouge area early Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just before hitting the Louisiana coast near one of the country’s main centers for drilling for and moving oil, the Associated Press reported.

As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph (72 kph) to 150 mph (230 kph) in five hours. The system was expected to make landfall early Sunday afternoon on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

