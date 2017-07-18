ad-fullscreen
Clark County

Clark County Sheriff to announce re-election bid

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2017 - 9:54 am
 

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo will be running for re-election next year.

Campaign consultant Jim Ferrence told the Review-Journal a formal announcement will be made today.

Lombardo was elected to the county’s top cop spot in 2014 after overcoming a crowded primary, then ran a tough campaign to win the general election against retired Capt. Larry Burns. Lombardo raised nearly $1 million for his campaign after garnering the support of the resort industry, and he won with 51 percent of the vote.

He’s been a Metro officer for about 30 years years and previously ran the department’s homeland security, search-and-rescue and patrol divisions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COntact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

