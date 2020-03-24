Clark County shuts down nonessential businesses

Clark County’s Business License Department closed 11 nonessential businesses during the first two days of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency order.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County’s Business License Department had shut down 11 nonessential businesses during the first two days of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency order, according to county spokesman Dan Kulin.

The department conducted 71 site visits in total over the weekend and also cited two establishments for operating without a business license. The order for all nonessential businesses in Nevada to close went into effect Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 60 businesses that did not have their licenses suspended by the county voluntarily complied with the emergency order, Kulin said. Figures on closures Monday were not immediately available.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that it had issued 36 warning letters and four citations since Friday, while seven businesses were forced to close because they would not do so voluntarily. Officers in plainclothes visited 113 businesses.

It was not immediately clear to what degree the figures reported by the county and Metro overlapped.

“Metro police has been a great partner in this effort,” Kulin said in an email. “Officers have visited suspected businesses and issued warnings to some. We are aware of the businesses they have interacted with and will be following up with them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

LVMPD Notice to Nonessentia… by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

RELATED

Las Vegas will prosecute businesses that stay open as public nuisances

Metro begins ‘compliance checks’ of businesses still open despite order