Clark County studies law to prohibit feeding wild pigeons

Feeding feral pigeons could soon be outlawed in unincorporated Clark County. At their Tuesday meeting county commissioners will consider passing the new law, which would apply to both public property and residents’ homes.

A pigeon walks outside the West Flamingo Senior Center located at 6255 W. Flamingo Road on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commissioners hope that stopping feedings will discourage pigeons from roosting in large flocks on local buildings. The birds’ corrosive droppings can damage buildings and carry disease.

Under the proposed law feeding the birds would be considered a public nuisance. It would be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

A similar law went before commissioners in January 2012. A majority of commissioners voted against the proposal after receiving feedback from the community.

The Henderson City Council passed a similar law in September 2011. Municipal court records provided by the city show two people have been charged with unlawfully feeding pigeons since.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.