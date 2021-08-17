Clark County supports $100 gift card incentive for vaccinations

A trial incentive program, proposed by Commissioner Tick Segerblom, will allocate $100,000 from federal coronavirus relief funding.

Clark County commissioners Tick Segerblom, left, and William McCurdy II talk before a commission meeting in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County lawmakers on Tuesday indicated they want to move forward with a pilot program to give a $100 gift card to anyone who gets vaccinated.

The trial incentive program, proposed by Commissioner Tick Segerblom, will allocate $100,000 from federal coronavirus relief funding. It is enough to pay up to 1,000 people, although Segerblom also challenged Gov. Steve Sisolak to offer $300,000 more to the effort.

Locales throughout the U.S. have offered cash incentives to try to boost vaccination numbers, including the state of Nevada, which has held a statewide raffle offering cash prizes since July.

As of Tuesday, 49.50 percent of Nevadans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.