Clark County surpasses 500K coronavirus tests

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

More than 500,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted by Clark County and its partners since May, the county announced this week, signifying a milestone in the effort to identify the spread of infection in the region as statewide cases and hospitalizations rise and the vaccine rolls out.

There have been 501,614 tests conducted as of Wednesday as part of the county’s community testing program, which has averaged about 5,000 tests daily since the spring, according to the county.

“Offering free and accessible testing has been an important tool in our fight against COVID-19, and our efforts will continue into the new year as we work toward putting the pandemic behind us and rebuilding our local economy,” county Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

The county has partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District, University Medical Center, the Nevada National Guard, local cities and ambulance companies to administer the tests.

There are currently three public testing sites: Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas, UNLV’s Stan Fulton International Gaming Institute Building and Texas Station Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas.

Beginning Jan. 11, the drive-through Texas Station site, 2101 Texas Star Lane, will operate three days a week beginning at 8 a.m. and offer roughly 600 tests on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies allow. No appointment nor insurance is necessary and the days of operation will be announced when they become available, the county said.

The UNLV and Cashman Center sites will begin requesting insurance information during registration starting Jan. 11, although there will continue to be no out-of-pocket costs to patients — insured or uninsured. But the county does plan to bill insurance companies to recoup some testing-related costs, it said.

The UNLV site, 801 E. Flamingo Rd., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The Cashman location, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Appointments at both sites are recommended to reduce wait times, and patients with appointments are given priority over walk-ins. Visit UMCSN.com or call 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.

All three public testing sites will be closed New Year’s Day.

Visit SNHD.info/covid for a list of public testing sites and upcoming testing events. Visit NVHealthResponse.NV.gov for the state’s COVID-19 testing site locator tool.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.