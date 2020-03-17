Clark County takes ‘dramatic step,’ closes nearly all its buildings

Clark County will close nearly all of its buildings to the public beginning Wednesday “until further notice” in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

McCarran International Airport, University Medical Center, the courts and the county’s Marriage License Bureau will remain open. The bureau, however, will limit its hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and keep the line outside, while offices in Laughlin and Henderson will be closed.

Employees will remain at work at closed county facilities, including the county government center, and be able to communicate with residents by phone or email, according to officials.

And services that are available online will continue to be accessible, they said.

Outdoor park spaces will remain open to the public, but county officials strongly urged residents to follow social distancing guidelines set by health officials, including 6 feet of separation between people.

“These are uncharted waters,” county Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “While closing buildings to the public is a dramatic step, we believe it is a necessary one.”

Kirkpatrick asked residents to check on friends and neighbors, especially older ones, and to comply with hygiene recommendations and stay home or see a doctor if feeling ill.

