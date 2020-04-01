Clark County to address increasing shelter capacity amid coronavirus

Clark County officials are expected to provide an update about increasing the capacity for shelter and rehabilitation as the number of coronavirus cases spikes.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick addresses the media on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Unviersity Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling addresses the media on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials, joined by hospital and police representatives, are expected Wednesday morning to provide an update about how the region is increasing the capacity for shelter and rehabilitation as the number of coronavirus cases spikes across Southern Nevada.

Officials will also brief the public on the overall fight against the disease.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the amphitheater of the county’s Government Center.

County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Southern Nevada Health District Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, county Fire Chief John Steinbeck and University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling are among those slated to speak.

