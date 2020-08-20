Clark County to allow marijuana dispensary drive-thru windows

County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to allow marijuana dispensaries to operate drive-thru windows in unincorporated Clark County.

This Monday, May 20, 2019 photo shows mature marijuana plants beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Clark County will soon allow marijuana dispensaries to operate drive-thru windows.

Commissioners voted unanimously on the change Wednesday.

The county will start taking applications after the ordinance goes into effect Sept. 3. The change applies to dispensaries in unincorporated Clark County.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the pandemic proved that regular operation of a dispensary without a drive-thru option is limiting for many people. As a state senator, Segerblom spearheaded the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada.

“Everybody in Las Vegas goes to In-N-Out or wherever else,” he said. “What would be different about a dispensary?”

Las Vegas and Henderson both said Wednesday that dispensaries in those cities are prohibited from operating drive-thru windows.

In June, North Las Vegas removed a provision in its law that prohibited dispensaries from operating drive-thru and walk-up windows.

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace near downtown Las Vegas opened its drive-thru window in 2017. The dispensary operates on Las Vegas Paiute tribal land.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.