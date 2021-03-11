Clark County to begin vaccinating food service, hospitality workers

The Southern Nevada health District will begin vaccinating food service and hospitality workers under an agreement reached with the state on Thursday.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Candy "D.T." Delatorre prepares Pfizer vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The workers are the next group in the “Front-line/Essential Workforce” lane of the state’s vaccine playbook. The state is allowing them to be vaccinated to help Clark County and the health district use their current supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the state.

Newly eligible workers include those employed in restaurants, cafeterias and hospitality, including “all employees of restricted and nonrestricted gaming licensees and all employees of vendors and lessees located on the property … regardless of furlough status.”

Food service workers include those who work in food preparation centers, beverage service and food delivery, the release said.

Workers who fall under the expanded eligibility can schedule appointments through the health district website.

Additionally, the state is working with the Nevada Board of Pharmacy to open appointments at pharmacy locations to those 55-plus with underlying health conditions, individuals with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness at pharmacies statewide by next week, the release said.

The moves come after Clark County vaccination clinics this week reported that thousands of appointments have gone unfilled with the currently eligible groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.