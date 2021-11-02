Clark County to consider adopting redrawn political map — WATCH LIVE

Each proposed map will equalize a wide population disparity while also creating a second Hispanic-majority district.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday will consider adopting one of three proposed maps that reflect new political boundaries for the county’s seven voting districts.

The districts, named A through G, align with geographical areas and determine a resident’s representation on the county commission. Over the past 10 years, fast-paced growth caused a significant imbalance in the size of each district, which by law must be addressed after the decennial census.

Each proposed map will equalize the wide population disparity while also creating a second Hispanic-majority district.

The proposals were first presented to county lawmakers late last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

