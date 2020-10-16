Clark County to host forum on evictions, other housing issues

Clark County is hosting a virtual and in-person forum Monday to address the most pressing housing-related topics during the pandemic.

Clark County Government Building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is hosting a virtual and in-person forum Monday to address the most pressing housing-related topics during the pandemic: Rental assistance, evictions, tenant and landlord rights, and others.

The hybrid town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. and set to be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook and YouTube channels, while also aired live on county television. The first 75 people who sign up by calling 702-455-2540 will be allowed to attend in person inside county commission chambers.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is hosting the forum alongside county staff and representatives from Nevada Legal Services and the Housing Assistance Corporation, according to the county.

The commission meetings in the county government center in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

