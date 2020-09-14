92°F
Clark County

Clark County to host virtual town hall on general election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 11:10 am
 

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is hosting a virtual town hall on Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday to provide information to the public and answer questions about the Nov. 3 general election.

Residents may submit questions in advance to county spokesman Dan Kulin at DKulin@ClarkCountyNV.gov or ask questions on Facebook during the virtual meeting.

The town hall may be watched live at Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV or Youtube.com/ClarkCountyNV, as well as on Clark County television and the county’s website.

The county is planning to provide mail ballots to all active registered voters and offer 35 in-person early voting sites along with 125 in-person polling places on Election Day, meaning that voters can choose to cast a ballot either by mail or on a voting machine.

To check voter registration status, visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote. To register to vote, visit RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

