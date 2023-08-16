101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Clark County to settle federal underpaid rent lawsuit for $10M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2023 - 6:24 pm
The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino towers above the Bali Hai Golf Club in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Revi ...
The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino towers above the Bali Hai Golf Club in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County will pay $10 million to the federal government after officials voted to approve the settlement Tuesday.

The County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice settling a 2017 lawsuit against the county for leasing land for less than its market value.

The commission agreed to the settlement in order to “avoid the delay, uncertainty and expense of litigation,” according to the agreement.

The DOJ first filed the lawsuit in September 2017, alleging Clark County had leased a parcel of Bureau of Land Management-owned land to a golf course management company for far below its fair market value in violation of the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

That company, Nevada Links, will also pay $1.5 million as part of the agreement.

According to a letter the DOJ sent prior to the lawsuit, a 2011 amendment to the lease made by the county and gambler Billy Walters that set the property’s annual rent at $100,000 violated the law.

The DOJ also demanded the county pay $75.5 million in underpaid rent for the Bali Hai Golf Club site in the letter, which was sent in August 2017.

The settlement also resolves the claims without the county or Nevada Links admitting liability.

The U.S. attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
2
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
3
DMV rules on Nevada man’s controversial ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
DMV rules on Nevada man’s controversial ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
4
Well-known companies top list of those most fined for air pollution
Well-known companies top list of those most fined for air pollution
5
Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
In affordable housing push, feds to sell land to Nevada governments
In affordable housing push, feds to sell land to Nevada governments
$170K settlement related to county’s legal battle with RJ approved
$170K settlement related to county’s legal battle with RJ approved
Badlands developer willing to settle suits with city over stalled project
Badlands developer willing to settle suits with city over stalled project
Election denier might get new client in Nevada school district
Election denier might get new client in Nevada school district
Lombardo to appeal ethics board decision
Lombardo to appeal ethics board decision
Taxpayers potentially on hook for $223M in Badlands battle
Taxpayers potentially on hook for $223M in Badlands battle