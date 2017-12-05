Clark County to sue pharmaceutical companies

Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to have District Attorney Steve Wolfson sue pharmaceutical companies for costs to fight opioid addiction.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in his office at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Wolfson will work with the Las Vegas personal injury law firm Eglet Prince. Attorney Robert Eglet said he will file the lawsuit in Clark County District Court on Wednesday morning.

What the county will pay the law firm has not been determined. The firm is offering to cover the costs of the case, and is asking for 25 percent of any recovery, plus attorneys fees if the county wins or settles the case.

Eglet said there are about 17 planned defendants in the case. They include Nevada-based companies, as well as industry giants like McKesson Pharmaceutical and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s biggest generic drug company.

Eglet said the litigation could take two to eight years to resolve.

