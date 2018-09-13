Clark County unveils new $22M public works facility

The 52,000-square-foot building on South Jones Boulevard in Enterprise will house about 75 employees and act as a base of operations for the department’s road, construction management and traffic management divisions.

Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jimmy Floyd, quality assurance supervisor in the construction management department of Clark County Public Works, center, talks with Clark County Comissioner Susan Brager in the slurry emulsion and binder lab in Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Light signals in the warehouse of Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Electrical cords in the warehouse of Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bill Recob, principal engineering technician in the construction management department of Clark County Public Works, talks about the vibration/noise room and lab in Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Signs in the warehouse of Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bill Recob, principal engineering technician in the construction management department of Clark County Public Works, talks about the vibration/noise room and lab in Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view of operations in the Traffic Management Division during the grand opening event for Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The lobby of Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager tours the construction labs during the opening of Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees cheer as Clark County vehicles parade past a gate during the grand opening event for Clark County's new Public Works Field Operations building on Jones Boulevard near Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County on Wednesday unveiled a new $22.6 million facility for its public works department.

The 52,000-square-foot building, located at 9935 S. Jones Blvd. in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, will house about 75 employees and act as a base of operations for the department’s road, construction management and traffic management divisions.

“The idea was to bring all of public works … into this campus here,” Public Works Director Denis Cederburg said.

The facility sits on 77.5 acres owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management. The county is paying only $155 a year to lease the property, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Nearby home construction visible from the facility’s front door illustrates why the new building is needed.

The valley’s southwest quadrant has seen explosive population growth in recent years. Much of that has been in unincorporated communities such as Enterprise and Spring Valley and therefore falls under the county’s purview.

With more homes and people comes demand for new streets, traffic signs and signals.

Public works employees have access to workshops and materials at the new facility to meet that demand. A construction laboratory will be used to test concrete, asphalt and soil compaction. Employees can monitor traffic signals from an on-site control room.

The county plans to move its automotive division, a fuel station and auction yard to the site.

“We have plenty of room for growth,” Cederburg said.

The project was first advertised to the public a decade ago, but the county put it on the shelf from 2009 to 2013 because of the Great Recession.

Construction began in May 2017 and finished at the start of this month.

Commissioner Susan Brager, who represents the district where the facility is located, said she was proud to see the project completed.

“This building is going to be standing for much longer than we are,” she said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

9935 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV