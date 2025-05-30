Clark County warns of scam asking for traffic ticket payment

A spokesperson for the county said the Las Vegas Justice Court does not request payment over text.

Clark County is warning of a scam in which people are being urged to click on a link sent via text message to pay traffic tickets.

The message appears to come from “Las Vegas Courts” and informs recipients: “you still have an outstanding traffic ticket and has missed its payment deadline.” To avoid fines or legal action, those who receive the messages are told to “take care of this matter within the next 12 hours.”

A spokesperson for the county said the Las Vegas Justice Court does not request payment over text and asked people not to click the link.

The texts started Friday afternoon and the court contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Chief Justice of the Peace Melisa De La Garza. It’s unclear how many people have received them, but De La Garza said she was aware of other judges and an attorney who were recipients.

“It might be widespread,” she said, and it’s unclear what will happen if someone clicks on the link.

