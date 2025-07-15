Clark County warns public of scam involving citations

Clark County is warning the community about a scam involving citations. The citations may look legitimate, but a county official said they are not from Clark County.

An image of a fake citation on July 14, 2025, according to Clark County. (Clark County)

“The County Clerk does not issue citations. Should the public receive this notice, they are not required to appear in court nor pay the citation. This is a scam,” Clark County chief communications & strategy officer Jennifer Cooper said in an email Monday.

