Clark County’s 80% capacity plan begins, masks still required

Beginning today, restaurant table limits have increased from six to 12 patrons and adult entertainment establishments and nightclubs may open, among other eased restrictions.

Occupancy limits in Clark County have increased to 80 percent after the state authorized giving local control to the county to manage most measures to combat the pandemic.

Social distancing requirements have been reduced from six feet to three feet as part of the county’s local mitigation and enforcement plan.

The multi-agency plan, including increasing capacity restrictions from the current 50 percent, was approved last week by the county commission. The state informed county officials on Tuesday that the plan may proceed.

As part of the local effort, the county has indicated it will lift crowd size limits and social distancing rules entirely once 60 percent of 1.8 million county residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose.

As of Tuesday, that figure stood at 46.5 percent, according to the county.

“If everyone just keeps it up, we’ll get to open up the community 100 percent,” county Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Beginning Saturday, restaurant table limits will increase from six to 12 patrons and adult entertainment establishments and nightclubs may open, among other eased restrictions. Reserved areas for dancing, however, will not be allowed until the 60 percent vaccination threshold is reached.

The plan also allows for gyms, fitness studios and similar establishments, pools and spas, water parks, libraries and museums, retail stores, indoor malls, karaoke establishments, and community and recreational centers to increase occupancy to 80 percent.

Salad bars, salsa bars and other self-service options will be allowed under certain conditions, and food sampling will be allowed at grocery stores and farmer’s markets.

The state will maintain control over certain aspects of mitigating the pandemic.

The face mask mandate will stay in place.

