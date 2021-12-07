Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge

Clark County on Tuesday reported 528 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths during the previous day as all four of its major COVID-19 metrics increased.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Madison Ginis extracts COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals in the county to 347,369 cases and 6,268 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased by 29 to 326 per day. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities in the county increased from four to five.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 32, to 557, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased 0.1 percentage point to 7.2 percent.

That translated to 9.26 percent using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preferred seven-day average, putting the county in the “substantial” risk of transmission category for that metric.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people stood at 156.79 as of Tuesday morning, well above the 94.81 reported at this time last week.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate of under 50 per 100,000 residents and a test positivity under 8 percent — both considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

State officials are expected to update Nevada’s mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

The state, meanwhile, reported 680 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals for the Silver State to 462,159 cases and 8,126 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases decreased to 440 per day from 456 on Tuesday. The two-week average for fatalities increased by one to seven per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the two-week test positivity rate held steady at 7.4 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose to 674, 33 more than on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday’s report, state data show that 53.00 percent of Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 52.27 percent in Clark County. That number fluctuates widely throughout the state.

Carson City has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 61.72 percent, while Storey County has the lowest at 19.85 percent.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.