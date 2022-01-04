Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses summer surge

Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate blew past the peak of the summer surge of the disease, according to state and local data posted Tuesday.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate stood at 17.7 percent on Tuesday, an increase of 3.6 percentage points from Monday and above the 15.9 percent that marked the peak of the summer wave on Aug. 8.

The jump, an increase of more than 25 percent in a single day, added to evidence that the county is experiencing unprecedented growth of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads through the community.

The county also reported 1,936 new COVID-19 cases during the preceding day, pushing the total to 379,454 cases caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

It also reported 38 new deaths, though that number likely included fatalities from the preceding four days, since the health district has not been reporting any deaths over the weekend since late November.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which increased by 22 to 1,695. Deaths also were well above the two-week average, which rose from two to three.

Deaths have not been rising at the same rate as the county’s other COVID-19 metrics, lending credence to early evidence suggesting that while omicron is more contagious than previous variants, it typically does not result in as high a rate of serious complications.

Hospitalization numbers, however, have been increasing in recent days, prompting officials to warn that hospital capacities may be stretched around the state if the trend continues. The number of people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county held steady at 890, after a significant jump over the weekend.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

With metrics quickly heading in the wrong direction, the county is now a long way from exiting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

While the county tracks most of its COVID-19 metrics using a 14-day moving average, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission risk classification system, on which the state mask mandate is based, uses a seven-day average.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it showed an average of 345.30 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, a sharp increase from 273.26 at this time last week. Both figures are in the “high” risk of transmission category under the CDC system.

The second key COVID-19 metric used to determine when a county can exit the mask mandate is the test positivity rate.

Using the CDC’s seven-day average, the rate stood at 21.31 percent on Tuesday, also in the “high” risk category for that metric.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day test positivity rate below 8 percent — metrics considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

State officials were expected to update Nevada’s mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

State numbers continue parallel rise

The state, meanwhile, reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths over the preceding day, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 499,613 cases and 8,468 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased by 16 to 1,896. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities increased from three to four.

Test positivity rate also saw a sharp increase at the state level, rising 3.2 percentage points to 15.8 percent. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose by 59 to 1,065.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

As of Tuesday’s report, state data showed that 54.60 of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 53.92 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.