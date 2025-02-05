Clark County’s heat death numbers for 2024 continue to rise

At least 526 deaths in the county can be attributed to last year’s record summer, according to the coroner’s office.

Heat, drugs seen as likely factors in rise of Clark County deaths probed by coroner’s office

Winter may be in full swing in Clark County, but the coroner isn’t done tallying the carnage of the community’s record summer.

The latest update released Wednesday shows that the death toll has risen to 526, up from the December total of 491. It’s still not a final number, the coroner’s office said, because the majority of death cases take up to 90 days to investigate.

That represents about a 70 percent increase from the 2023 number, which can somewhat be attributed to evolving standards around how the county decides whether heat was a factor in someone’s death.

“I think that is a reflection of the combination of drugs and heat,” Melanie Rouse, the Clark County coroner, said in a recent interview. “I think that is also a reflection of our office doing a better job accounting for those things and making sure that we’re classifying them correctly so the data can be easily abstracted.”

Largely a result of climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels, Las Vegas experienced a record summer in 2o24 compared with data that goes back to 1937. The average high temperature during the summer came in at 107.6 degrees, and one day in July even hit 120 degrees, the all-time record.

Last year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigated rising rates of heat-related death in “A fatal forecast,” a series dedicated to honoring those lost to increasing temperatures and exploring what local leaders can do to prevent more deaths as summers get hotter.

Risk factors such as addiction, homelessness and old age emerged as factors that make otherwise healthy people susceptible to death as a result of heat.

