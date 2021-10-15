Clark County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases nears pre-summer surge level

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage showed 255 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths during the preceding day.

Algene Evans Wucinich of Las Vegas gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Southern Nevada Health District clinic on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases hit its lowest level since near the onset of the summer surge of the disease as other metrics for the disease remained flat to slightly lower, according to local and state data posted Friday.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage showed 255 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths during the preceding day, pushing county totals to 326,538 cases and 5,835 deaths.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 324 per day, which was down 11 from Thursday’s report. The average has not been lower since it rose from 314 on June 27 as the summer surge of the disease was just beginning.

Fatalities also were well below the 14-day average of eight per day, while the longer-term measure remained unchanged.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of those tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, was unchanged from the previous day at 6.9 percent, according to state data.

All four key metrics for the county have been declining since mid- to late-August. A state pandemic consultant said Thursday that most computer models foresee new cases continuing to fall in the weeks and months ahead, both in Nevada and nationally.

The state reported 543 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 at county hospitals, down 16 from Thursday’s report.

The Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 615 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths across the state during the preceding day.

Updated figures published on the state’s coronavirus page pushed totals for the state to 430,170 COVID-19 cases and 7,412 deaths.

New cases were above the state’s 14-day moving average of 510 per day, with the average declining by 14 from Thursday’s report.

Fatalities attributed to the disease remained much higher than the two-week average of 12 per day, while the average was unchanged from the previous day.

The state positivity rate was unchanged at 7.9 percent.

A total of 749 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state, nine fewer than were reported Thursday.

An official representing Nevada’s rural hospitals said at a state news briefing on Thursday that the facilities continue to face shortages of beds, staff and supplies even as the outbreak has eased in other parts of the state, including Clark County.

